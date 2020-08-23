Harvey, Elinor

August 28, 1931 - August 12, 2020
Elinor Harvey passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 just shy of her 89th birthday. Elinor was born the 28th of August, 1931 in Amarillo, Texas to Pauline and Audry Franklin Harvey. Pauline and Audry raised Elinor and her older brother, Buck, in Dumas, Texas until 1945 when the family moved to Houston.
Elinor graduated from Lamar High School in 1949 and pursued her interest in Home Economics from Texas Women's University in Denton where she received her degree. She began her career in Klein, Texas, teaching home economics in the public schools. Her next position led to her life profession. Elinor served as the Mitchell County Home Demonstration Agent with the Texas A&M Agriculture Extension Service in Colorado City, Texas for two years. Moving to far west Texas, Elinor became the Gaines County Home Demonstration Agent in Seminole, Texas until her retirement in 1985. On many occasions her office delighted county employees with wonderful food prepared in the Home Demonstration kitchens. Elinor thrilled her four nieces with her talents, sewing numerous Barbie clothes for Christmas, making dolls from cloth and teaching to cook hotdogs in a new device called a microwave in the early 1970's.
After retiring Elinor moved to Houston to be closer to family and eventually moved in with her mother to care for her after her father's death.
Elinor loved her family, her precious cats and her dear friends from her years as a Home Demonstration Agent. She also loved to travel. Traveling initially with her parents to all corners of the globe, Elinor continued her adventurous spirit in traveling with her dear friend, Martha Couch.
Elinor is preceded in death by her parents and her sister in law, Patsy Harvey. She is survived by her brother, A. F. (Buck) Harvey, her four nieces Nita Holland and husband, Terry, Nancy Ruez and husband, Bryan, Lynda Sloan and Lisa Pybus and husband, Steven, along with numerous great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by numerous friends with the Texas A&M Extension service.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caretakers from the 4th floor of the Forum at Memorial Woods for their wonderful care for Elinor especially during such unprecedented times.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately