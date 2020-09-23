Hartsfield, Virgil

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Virgil Hartsfield, 78, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 27, at the funeral home.