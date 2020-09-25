Hartsfield, Virgil

January 4, 1942 - September 19, 2020

Virgil Hartsfield, 78, of Bryan, passed away on September 19, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 5-8 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 11 am, at Hillier of Bryan.

Virgil was born in Bryan, Texas, on January 4, 1942, to John and Zula Hartsfield. He grew up in Bryan with his two siblings, Norman Ray and Vernon.

Even though they drove him crazy at times, Virgil often enjoyed the company of his friends and family. His favorite thing to do was to cook for them; often times sending them home with jars of preserves. When he was not with his family and friends, you could find him fishing, gardening, or sitting on the dock at the boathouse.