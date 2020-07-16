Harold Lee "Poochiekey" Harris, 63, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a. m to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Private Service will be at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.