Hannah, Jr., Richard A.

On September 14, Richard A Hannah, Jr., departed this life to enter the joy of Heaven to be reunited with friends, family, and Jesus Christ where he will enjoy life eternal. Born November 24, 1933, to Richard and Ruby Hannah of Draketown, GA, Richard attended Auburn University for two years then entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from pilot training at Bryan AFB in October, 1955 and was assigned to go directly to Navigator Bombardier School where he graduated triple rated in May 1956. He then entered the Strategic Air Command where he flew B-47 Bombers for four years. Afterwards, he flew for an oil company in Houston where he covered most of the globe during the next 30 years. In 1956, Richard married Helen Maria Sedrani and they were blessed with a daughter, Deborah Ann, and a son, Richard Scott. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years and both children.