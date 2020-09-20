Hammock, Joy May

05/30/1927 09/17/2020

Joy May Hammock, 93, a resident of Kurten, Texas formerly of League City, Texas died Thursday, September 17, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on May 30, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, where she graduated high school and married her husband William C. Hammock. Joy was a devout Christian, and will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Hammock was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Rev. William C. Hammock, and her youngest daughter Debra Joy Ozenbaugh of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is survived by one daughter and three sons: Trucilla M. Jennings of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Billy Ray Hammock and his wife Rhonda Hammock of O'Neil, Nebraska, Harold (Bud) Hammock and his wife Alesia Hammock of Kurten, Texas, and Raymond C. Hammock and wife Debbie Hammock of Altus, Oklahoma; and son in law Allen Ozenbaugh of Lincoln, Nebraska. Mrs. Hammock also leaves 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Kurten Cemetery in Brazos County, Texas for friends and family.