Graham, Lois

July 17, 1929 - August 24, 2020
Lois Helen Graham, 91, of Franklin, Texas passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter in College Station.
Lois loved her family dearly. She enjoyed crafting with her husband, cooking, painting, gardening and stained glass. She definitely had a green thumb. Her family is honored to have had her with them for this long, she will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Graham; son, Michael Charles Graham; parents and siblings. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Weisser and husband, Richard; granddaughter, Jill Nelson Devlin and husband Jimmy; grandson, Jeff Weisser and wife Ashley; great-grandson, Bradley Weisser and soon to arrive great-grandson, James Charles “JC” Devlin.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested donations be made to a local animal shelter or the American Heart Association.
