Gonzalez, Andres Mauricio

September 25, 1951 - September 5, 2020
Andres Mauricio Gonalez, 68, of Bryan, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary and Memory Share to begin at 6 pm, on Friday, September 11th, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, on Saturday, September 12th, at Santa Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Please visit Andres' tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
