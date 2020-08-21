Gonzales, Aminta Anguiano

March 13, 1937 - August 17, 2020
Aminta Anguiano Gonzales, 83, of Bryan passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 2PM Sunday, August 23 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Pastor Antonio F. Gonzales Sr. will officiate and burial will follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Saturday August 22, with a 6PM Vigil Service also in the Funeral Home.
Born March 13, 1937 in Palito Blanco, TX she was the daughter of Simon Anguiano and Andrea (Hinojosa). Aminta loved God and was really involved in the Oak Grove Methodist Church. She had multiple leadership roles within the church which included teaching children's bible study among other things. She was a selfless person always trying to help others and had the most contagious laugh that would brighten your day. Raising her kids was the most important part of her life she instilled education in her children and grandchildren and to have a relationship with God. She worked with Bryan ISD for 24 years with special needs children. Aminta also taught ESL too many immigrants from various countries and also greatly enjoyed listening to music. She believed that all things were possible with God, Faith, and Love.
Her husband of 46 years, Eliborio Gonzales; her parents, Simon and Andrea; a granddaughter, Amy Gonzales; two sisters, Maria Buentello and Aurora Vasquez; and seven brothers, Salvador, Leopoldo, Juan, Humberto, Simon, Manuel, and Hector Anguiano precede her in death.
Aminta leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons; Frank Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales, and David Gonzales; four daughters and their spouses, Sylvia Becerra and Gilbert, Melva Nutall and William, Sally Gonzales, and Jean Bingaman and husband Fred; four sisters, Andrea Aguillar, Octaviana Anguiano, Emma Trevino, and Rapaja Martinez; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren with two on the way.
The family they would like to thank the nurses and staff of Lampstand Nursing and Rehabilitation with special thanks to Jeanette Lopez and also to St. Joseph ER Doctors and nurses for their kindness and compassion during her passing.
Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com.
Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
6:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
2:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately