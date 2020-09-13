Goetz, Meredith Lois

May 28, 1919 - August 25, 2020
Meredith Lois Goetz was born on May 28, 1919, to Reverend Emerson DeWitt Ewing and Florence Chenot Ewing in Brookville, Ohio. Her family soon moved to Tiffin, Ohio, where she met and married the love of her life, Burton Goetz, with whom she shared 66 years of loving and devoted marriage before he passed away 10 years ago at the age of 91. All but a few of their years together were spent in a cozy house that she helped to design and he helped to build. Through their shared love of gardening, they turned their yard into one of the lushest landscapes in the area.
After graduating from Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Meredith worked briefly at Tiffin University. After marriage, she devoted herself to raising their four children. After their children left home, Meredith returned to college to complete a master's degree in library science from Bowling Green State University and serve as a librarian in the local high school and public library. With her training in research, knowledge of archives, and love of history, Meredith developed a passion and skill for genealogy, discovering, compiling, and sharing all sorts of information about the family's ancestors with Burton's enthusiastic assistance. Meredith enjoyed playing games with her family, particularly card games and the domino game "Chicken-foot", often finding creative ways to let her children and grandchildren win.
Burton and Meredith were active through many avenues in public service and at St. John's United Church of Christ in Tiffin where Meredith was instrumental in the installation of a wheelchair lift and the development of large-print programs/hymns and hearing assistance for people who needed those accommodations to fully participate in church services. After moving to Bryan/College Station, Texas, eight years ago, Meredith joined Friends Congregational UCC. While attending services at Friends, she particularly enjoyed seeing all the children at the front of the church during the Children's Message and listening to the music of the choir and bell choir.
Meredith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and daughter, Christina Goetz Fleischmann; and a brother, Robert. Survivors include her sons, Ernest, Thomas, and Zack Goetz; son-in-law, Robert Fleischmann; and sister-in-law, Anne Goetz; as well as eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's UCC on a future date, when it is safe for people to travel and congregate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends Congregational UCC, https://www.friends-ucc.org/ or, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, https://habitatbcs.org/.
