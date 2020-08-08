Godinez, Javier

July 3, 1960 - August 1, 2020
Javier Godinez of Bryan, Texas passed away suddenly while hospitalized at Scott and White Hospital, on August 1, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 6:00- 8:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St, Bryan, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2811 Old Kurten Road, Bryan, Texas.
Javier was born on July 3, 1960 in Jalisco, Mexico. While his roots are planted deeply in Texas, he loved to travel to his childhood home in Michoacan, Mexico several times a year to visit with his extended family and his many compadres and comadres.
Javier loved the water, which helped him earn his favorite nickname, Tío Río. Trips to the ocean, lakes, or rivers were the ideal way for him to spend the day. He also loved to cook, and although tamales and pozole were some of specialties, he could have bottled and sold his salsa. Javier loved to watch scary movies and enjoyed watching them with his children.
To know Javier was to love him. His outgoing personality, kind heart, sense of humor, and loud laugh that was contagious. He had a sneeze so loud he'd scare the pants off any innocent bystanders. He will be missed by his many family, friends, and co-workers. He was a loving father to his five children, a father figure to his many nieces and nephews, and a devoted grandpa to his two grandchildren. Javier and his brother shared a friendship and bond strengthened by his love for family. Javier's parents instilled in him his deep faith in God, a strong work ethic, and the belief that family should be the most important part of life.
Javier was blessed with 60 years of life. While our hearts are broken, it brings us great comfort that Javier has been reunited with his beloved parents, Juan and Marina; and his cherished sister, Luz Alicia.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his son, Javier, four daughters; Elisabeth Godinez Almanza and her husband Andres, Sarah Godinez, Angelica Godinez, and LuzMarina Godinez, two grandchildren; Alicia and Mateo Almanza, and his brother Luis Godinez and wife Maria Elena. Numerous nieces and nephews.
We will miss him more than words could ever express. We know that he is watching over us and will be waiting to embrace us again in the hereafter, Si Dios Quiere.
