Gillar, Edward
Gillar, Edward

Edward Gillar, 84, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, August 3, at Memorial Funeral in Bryan. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, August 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Gillar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

