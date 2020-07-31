Gillar, Edward

Edward Gillar, 84, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 pm Monday, August 3, at Memorial Funeral in Bryan. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, August 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Gillar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately