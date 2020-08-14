Gilbert, Nila Junior

Nila Junior Gilbert, 60, of Bryan, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Walker Settlement Cemetery.
