Gibson, MGySgt Billy G. Hoot

May 25, 1945 - September 10, 2020

MGySgt Billy G. "Hoot" Gibson, 75, United States Marine Corp. Retired., went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020.

Billy was born on May 25, 1945, in Salem, Illinois, the son of the late Mary and William Gibson. He was the seventh child of thirteen siblings.

He joined the United States Marine Corp. in December 1963, bravely serving his country for 28 years until his retirement in 1992, with the highest enlisted ranking of Master Gunnery Sargent.

Beginning his 28 years career, he was stationed mainly on the west coast, including Yuma, AZ; San Diego, CA; El Toro, CA; and several trips to Okinawa, Japan.