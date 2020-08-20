George, Margret Joan

July 25, 1937 - August 15, 2020
Margret (Marge) George, 83, of Bryan, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A visitation will begin at 12 noon, with a memorial service following at 1 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center in Bryan, Texas.
Margret was born to Jerome and Agnes Conry, in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 25, 1937. She married Samuel George Jr., November 24, 1955. She enjoyed reading and traveling. Margret was a world traveler, having been to Europe several times and on more than 30 cruises. She retired in 1992 from GMAC after 25 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents; her two sisters, Cathy Wright, and Lynn Seale and a great-grandson Brighton George.
Margret is survived by her children Jennifer George Charanza, Stephanie Simpson and husband Scott, and Jay George and wife Bridgette; five grandchildren, William Charanza and wife Kim, Kelli Charanza, Jeffrey M George Jr., Aubrey George and wife Summer, Ashlie Fisch and husband Stephen; ten great-grandchildren, Addison, Caiden, Easton, Daniel, Josh, A.J., Brylee, Sam, Dexter, and Olivia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brazos Valley Food Bank (www.bvfb.org) or charity of choice.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately