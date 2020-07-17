March 17, 1967 - July 5, 2020

Rosalyn Renee (Richards) Fulton, 53, of Franklin, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.

A walk through visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at South New Hope Baptist Church in Franklin.  Private Family Services will follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosalyn Fulton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.