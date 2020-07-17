March 17, 1967 - July 5, 2020
Rosalyn Renee (Richards) Fulton, 53, of Franklin, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.
A walk through visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at South New Hope Baptist Church in Franklin. Private Family Services will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately