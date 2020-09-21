Fuchs, David

Friends are invited to help celebrate David's life at a Memorial Service held at the Memorial Funeral Home, located at 802 South Main in Hearne, Texas on September 25, 2020 at 3:30.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for all the wonderful care, support & love they gave to David during his illness. They would also like to thank friends who loved & supported & prayed for him during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.