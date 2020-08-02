Frazer, Charlie

December 9, 1972 - July 30, 2020
Charles Edward Frazer passed on to a better life as an angel on Wednesday, June 30, 2020.
Charlie was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, on December 9th, 1972. He came to Texas when he was 9 months old, when his family moved to San Antonio. From there, his family's journey took him to Virginia, Connecticut, and Louisiana, but he grew up mostly in College Station.
He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School where he excelled in junior varsity track and gymnastics, but was also in the gifted and talented programs. Charlie was accepted to Texas A&M with a Presidential Achievement Award, pursuing a major in Computer Science.
Hidden behind his quiet manner was a Renaissance mind. At home, one of Charlie's rooms has a bookcase crammed from floor to ceiling with books on math, technology and gardening. Another of his rooms is filled with a drum set, a guitar, a keyboard, amplifiers, and speakers. A vivid still life oil he painted years ago adorns the dining room. An ink drawing of bats hanging from a limb shows his surprising skill and talent. Camping and the outdoors were also his among his passions, and he could spend a day shopping at REI or enjoying a weekend by the lake.
One of Charlie's many dreams was to visit the Eiffel Tower; three years ago he finally did. He liked to go after his dreams to see as much as he could and travelled accordingly, mostly in Central America and Europe. His mother's Costa Rican origin was a major influence on his interest in seeing the world and valuing the beauty of nature.
Dedicated to helping his mother's profession, he volunteered much of his time to the non-profit, pre-school ChildreNiños, taking part in training, facilitation, and preparation; he also worked there as an early childhood educator for preschoolers.
Charlie loved gardening and nature. A vegetarian from an early age, he wouldn't even hurt a spider. He was tender and innocent with a big heart.
Charlies is survived by his parents, Charles (a retired federal investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor) and Adilia (Delgado) Frazer (a semi-retired early childhood trainer); brother, Keith of Centreville, Virginia; and sister, Angela (Frazer) Tedone of Houston; nieces and nephews, Kristina, Josie, Keith Jr., Emily, Ayden and Sophia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, on Tuesday, August 4th , at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am, on Wednesday, August 5th, at First Baptist Church in College Station. Graveside service will follow at College Station Memorial Cemetery, with a reception to follow at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.
Please visit Charlie's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
