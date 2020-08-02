Frazer, Charlie

Charlie Frazer, 47, of College Station, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5th, at First Baptist Church.
Service information
Aug 4
Visitation
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
10:00AM
First Baptist Church of College Station
2300 Welsh Ave.
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 5
Graveside
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
11:00AM
College Station Memorial Cemetery
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 5
Reception
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
12:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
