Foltermann, Arnold Henry

December 30, 1924 - September 6, 2020
Arnold Henry Foltermann, 95 years and 8 months passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home.
A private family service will be held on Thursday at Restever Memorial Park. Rev. Karl Tewold will officiate.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Meta Foltermann,a brother, Hubert Foltermann, and 2 sisters, Gladys Scheffer and Ruby Mayne.
Arnold was a World War II veteran serving in General Patton's 3rd Army. He participated in the battle of the Bulge and saw the surrender of Germany. He was drafted and reported for active duty July 5, 1943, He was sent to France as a replacement for soldiers wounded or killed in prior engagements.
He also served in Austria and Czechoslovakia - returning to the United States in January, 1946. He received an honorable discharge on January, 24, 1946.
Arnold came to Bryan in 1947, where he worked for the local phone companies for 41 years. Arnold was a lifetime member of the Communications Workers of America, local 6179. He served as a division stewart for 10 years.
He married Minnie Kovar on August 27, 1950. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He was a lifetime member of Faith United Church of Christ, serving on the church council as property chairman for several years.
His hobbies were fishing, winemaking, bee keeping, gardening, and repurposing items - as he would say "piddling".
They had four children, Karen, Keith, Kirby and Kim. He is preceded in death by grandson, Tabor Scott Allen who died of SIDS in 1988, and daughter Karen and husband, Rev. "Skip" Sirnic who were murdered by the A. Resendiz, known as the "Railroad Killer' in 1999.
Arnold's survivors are sons, Keith Foltermann, wife Terrie, Kirby Foltermann, wife Carrie, and daughter, Kim Callaway, husband Clay.
There are ten grandchildren, Julie, husband Daniel Jones, Jill, husband Aaron Burdette, Kevin, wife Lauren Foltermann, Kati, husband Andrew Rolph, Kalli, husband Brad Greenlee, and step grandson, Jonathan Callaway ,Scott, wife Angie Foltermann, Kristine, husband Ben Christian, Stephanie Foltermann, and Travis Foltermann.
There are thirteen great grandchildren, Brandon, Catherine, Alexandra, Jackson, Archer, Nate, Wes, Clayton, Ava, Sadi, Maci, Clara, and Nora.
He is also survived by sister, Mildred Anderson, brother-in-law Edwin Kovar, and sister-in-laws Margie Kovar, Georgia Kovar, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Faith United Church of Christ 2901 Austins Colony Pkwy Bryan TX 77808 or The American Heart Association PO Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
