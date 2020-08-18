Flowers, Luther

You have permission to edit this article.
Luther Charles Flowers, 49, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Wilcox Cemetery Graveside Service in Wilcox, Tx.

Gwen Hall

Rest and peace my friend you fly away in heaven you allway had that smile on your face miss you my friend

