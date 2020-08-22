 Skip to main content
Fitzgerald, Royce
Fitzgerald, Royce

May 23, 2002 - August 17, 2020

Royce Michael Fitzgerald was embraced by Jesus' loving arms on Monday, August 17, 2020 in College Station, Texas. A visitation will be from 3:30 to 5 pm, Monday, August 24, with services following at Christ United Methodist Church.

Royce was born on May 23, 2002, in College Station, Texas to Kevin and Barbara Fitzgerald. He was the youngest of 4 and loved his family intensely. His smile and laughter would light up any room he walked into, and when he would visit his grandparents he would immediately give them a big hug and a kiss when he walked through the door. Royce loved helping others, especially his cousin at the Miracle League in Houston.

On September 1, 2002, Royce was baptized and welcomed to the Lord's family at Peace Lutheran Church. He later became a confirmed member of Christ United Methodist Church on November 17, 2013. He was also an incredibly gifted athlete. Royce grew up playing basketball, football, baseball, hockey, and golf.

Royce excelled in high school. He graduated cum laude from A&M Consolidated, where he was also a member of the National Honor Society. He competed on the A&M Consolidated Golf Team where he made the All-District Team his sophomore year and was voted the Most Improved Player.

Royce was enrolled at Blinn College with plans to pursue a business degree from Texas A&M.

Royce cared deeply for everyone and loved them unconditionally without judgement. His easy going manner, kindness, and thoughtfulness were of the highest quality and inspired all who knew him.

Royce is survived by his parents Kevin and Barbara Fitzgerald, brother Ryan and wife Emilee Fitzgerald, sister Robin and husband Ryan Surovik, sister Rachel Fitzgerald, nieces Brynlee Fitzgerald and Leighton Surovik, nephews Hudson Fitzgerald and Lochlan Surovik, grandparents Gordon and Lillian Brinkman, and Joan Fitzgerald.

Please visit Royce's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Service information

Aug 24
Visitation
Monday, August 24, 2020
3:30PM-5:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
4201 Hwy 6
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 24
Celebration of Life
Monday, August 24, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
4201 Hwy 6
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 24
Graveside
Monday, August 24, 2020
6:30PM
College Station Memorial Cemetery
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
