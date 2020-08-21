Fitzgerald, Royce

Royce Fitzgerald, 18, of College Station, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Visitation will be 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, August 24, with services following at Christ United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to Hillier.
Service information
Aug 24
Visitation
Monday, August 24, 2020
3:30PM-5:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
4201 Hwy 6
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 24
Celebration of Life
Monday, August 24, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
4201 Hwy 6
College Station, TX 77845
Aug 24
Graveside
Monday, August 24, 2020
6:30PM
College Station Memorial Cemetery
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
