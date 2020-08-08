You have permission to edit this article.
Finley, Lena Louise
Finley, Lena Louise

January 6, 1923 - August 4,2020

Lena Louise Finley, age 97; was born January 6, 1923 and died August 4, 2020.

She was raised in Keith, Grimes County. She was a volunteer at College Station Medical Center for 25 years. She was active in her community and church. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.

Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Russel Finley. Son, James Russel Finley, Jr.

Survived by children - Ida Janice Bryan (Phillip) Debra Phillips (Richard) Beverly Davis, and Doyle Finley (Saundra) 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, College Station 5:00-7:00p.m. A Graveside will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Martins Prairie Baptist Church Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Martins Prairie Cemetery Association.

