Faust, James

Mike was predeceased by his parents; brother, Travis Faust; adoring granddaughter, Piper Faust; in-laws, Milton and Lucille Koehler and sister-in-law, Renea Macik. He is fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was a gentle man, and never met a stranger. He loved to tell stories of his time in the Army, and his experiences of serving his country in the Vietnam War.

On June 8, 1968 at the young age of 19, Mike married his sweetie Linda Koehler who was only 18. It was a wonderful 52 years of life spent raising a family and always being side by side supporting and loving each other.

Mike was passionate and proud of his sons and grandchildren and enjoyed fishing and hunting with them and going to all their sporting events. His heart was broken when his granddaughter Piper joined other family members in heaven after a rodeo accident. His most important role in life was to be a loving and supportive Daddy and Gramps.