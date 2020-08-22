(Escamilla) Alvarado, Santa Olga

November 1, 1952 - August 16, 2020
Santa Olga (Escamilla) Alvarado, 67, of Bryan passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 pm with funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 22nd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Olga was born to Aurelio and Delfina Escamilla in Bryan on November 1, 1952. She began her working career early in life at the Triangle Bowling Alley in Bryan alongside her Sister Margaret. There she met her first husband Danny Ochoa. They married when Olga was 18. After he graduated from Texas A&M University, they relocated to Texas City to start a new life.
Olga discovered her love for the ocean. Her favorite place to be was at the Texas City dike and Galveston Beach. There she shared many great times and fond memories with her friends and family. You would never catch her without wearing her favorite shade of red lipstick and blush.
Olga had her first child, Lori Anjanette Ochoa in January 1975, with husband Danny. She married her second husband Paul Alvarado in 1980. They had their first child, Andre Alvarado in September 1981. Several years later they had their daughter, Lindsey Alvarado in July 1987. For fourteen years they raised their children in Texas City.
Olga began her career in the medical field in 1987. She worked for eighteen years at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. She won many awards and was 3rd in charge of her department.
Olga is preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Delfina Escamilla; brothers, Eddie Escamilla, Ernest Escamilla and Aurelio Escamilla Jr.; niece, Stephanie Kyle; and nephew, Jeremy Vanacek.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Smith and husband John; son, Andre Alvarado; daughter, Lindsey Alvarado and husband Ryan Wells; granddaughter, Trinity Wells; grandson Caden Alvarado and his mother, Amy Roberts; sisters, Margaret Vanacek and husband Peter, Linda Escamilla, Joann Lombardo and husband Jack, Rosemary Calhoun and husband Clayton, Sally Escamilla, Elizabeth Perez and husband Michael; brother, Robert Escamilla; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
