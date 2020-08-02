Englemann, Adele

January 18, 1932 - July 30, 2020
Adele was born January 18, 1932 to Bill Ondrasek and Lydia (Bravenec) Ondrasek in the Providence Community of Burleson County, Texas. She married Edward "Pete" Englemann on June 7, 1952 in Providence. Private family services will be held later this week.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Edward Englemann; son-in-law, David Massey, sisters, Emily Hebron, Viola Vitopil, Lil Mooney, and Betty Schoenemann.
Adele is survived by daughters, Becky Englemann of Bryan, Sherri Massey of Caldwell; honorary daughter, Jeannette Reed of Bryan; brother Robert Ondrasek of Cooks Point; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary & Johnny Junek of Snook, Johnnie Ruth & Robert Barnes of Kurten, Gracie & Joe Urso of Kaufman, Billie Ann Gurkin of Austin, Patsy Broom of Houston; grandson, Jonathan Edward & Amanda Massey; great granddaughter, Adelia Ray Massey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Adele enjoyed working in her flower beds and gardening. She was in charge of taking care of the Cooks Point Community Center and she was known for her dumplings. She would do everything for everybody and was very involved with the Providence Cemetery for many years. She worked at Parker-Astin Hardward store for over 45 years.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell. Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register.
