January 8, 1959 - September 18, 2020
Ed Elliott, 61, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm, on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Hillier of BRYAN.
Ed was born on January 8, 1959 in Houston, Texas. Growing up, Ed loved two things: fast cars and riding in rodeos. It was while working at Texas World Speedway where his love for cars blossomed. It was not unusual for Ed to spend his last dime fixing cars.
Those that knew Ed knew it was Ed's way or no way. He was straightforward with minimal filters. You could often find Ed hunting, bareback riding, fishing, sitting around a campfire with a beer in hand, and of course arguing with Robert Stone!
Ed had a long career in the utility business at Elliott Construction. He was so good at operating heavy equipment that he won several awards at the heavy equipment rodeos. He was a hard worker who was always there when you needed him. Many people would call on him for advice in the utility business.
Ed's proudest moment was when his daughter Shantell was born. As his only daughter, all of his attention surrounded Shantell. She was the light of his life, and he worked hard to provide what he could for her.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Buell Elliott.
Ed leaves his legacy behind to his daughter, Shantell Collins and her fiancé, Salomon Hernandez; his brother, Scott Elliott; his brother and sister-in-law, James and Suzi Elliott; his sister, Tina Smith; his grandchildren, Will Collins III, Jalen Collins, Jada Collins, and Seandre Collins; his nieces, Bobbie Chmelar, Beth Elliott and Taylor Smith; his nephews, Ben Elliott, Justin Smith, John Minter, Randel Jones and David Litton. He also leaves behind Hugo Rubio who he considered a son and girlfriend Sherry Williams and their husky Denna.
Please visit Ed's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
