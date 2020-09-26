Elliott, Ed

January 8, 1959 - September 18, 2020

Ed Elliott, 61, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 pm, on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Hillier of BRYAN.

Ed was born on January 8, 1959 in Houston, Texas. Growing up, Ed loved two things: fast cars and riding in rodeos. It was while working at Texas World Speedway where his love for cars blossomed. It was not unusual for Ed to spend his last dime fixing cars.

Those that knew Ed knew it was Ed's way or no way. He was straightforward with minimal filters. You could often find Ed hunting, bareback riding, fishing, sitting around a campfire with a beer in hand, and of course arguing with Robert Stone!