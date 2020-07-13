December 23, 1931 - July 10, 2020
Francis Patrick Dunn, 88, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, July 10th, 2020 in The Woodlands of natural causes. He was born December 23, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Charles L. and Mary Frances (Clark) Dunn.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty, along with three sons: John and his wife Connie of The Woodlands, Mark and his wife Diana of The Woodlands and Brian and his wife Mia of Pasadena, Ca. He was also blessed with three grandchildren: Jeffrey Dunn, Michelle Dunn, and Christopher Dunn. He also leaves three sisters, Ann Dunn of Ashland, Ohio; Susan Dunn White of Park Ridge, Illinois; and Eileen Dunn of Cincinnati, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and four brothers.
Dunn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1952. He then entered the U. S. Air Force to serve during the Korean War. Following his military service retirement in 1957 he graduated in December of 1960 from Ohio State University with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering.
Upon Ohio State graduation, Dunn became employed with Shell Oil for his entire 32 year career until retiring in March 1993. His work was integral to both Shell's and the industry's advances in offshore development, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico. He was the recipient of the 1993 Offshore Technology Conference "Distinguished Achievement Award."
Dunn and family were long-time residents of Kingwood, Texas until relocating to a ranch near Navasota, Texas at retirement. Outside of work, Dunn was active in the Catholic Church and was an avid golfer.
A memorial event will be announced for a later time.
