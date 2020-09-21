Drgac, Colbert H.

Colbert H. Drgac, 96, of Caldwell, was called home to his Lord early Friday September 18, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, from 6 to 8 pm at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 22, at 2 pm. Pastor Wayne Calder will preside over services. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Caldwell Masonic Cemetery.

Colbert H. Drgac was born in Caldwell, Texas on April 4, 1924 to parents Franklin B. and Lydia (Schiller) Drgac. He was a graduate of Caldwell High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corp. in 1942. Colbert was an airplane and engine mechanic. He was stationed in the Asian Pacific theater and maintained planes for combat. After being Honorably Discharged in 1946 when he came back to Caldwell, he was married to the love of his life Dorothy V. Novosad on July 12, 1946. He worked at the Drgac Lumber yard for several years while going to Texas A&M. Colbert graduated from the Texas A&M College and went into banking after the lumber yard. He worked at the First National Bank of Caldwell and was a Rotary member. Colbert was also Mayor Pro-Tem, active with the Volunteer Fire Department of Caldwell, American Legion 451 and a Lifetime Member of the VFW Post 4458.