Dill, Geneva

Geneva Dill, 80, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Services will be at Friday September 25, 2020 at 2pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home 6300 S R.L. Thornton Dallas, Texas 75232. Graveside Service
