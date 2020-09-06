DeMottier, Robert

March 3, 1939 - August 30, 2020
Robert Donlee DeMottier, 81 of Bryan passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.
Born March 3, 1939 in Bryan, TX he was the son of Lee DeMottier and Jeanne Marie (Fugus). Robert enjoyed working and taking care of his family as well as keeping things neat and tidy around his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Robert leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons, Kevin Lee DeMottier and Darren Keith DeMottier; and one brother, Loren James DeMottier and wife Carolyn.
