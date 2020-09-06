 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeMottier, Robert
0 entries

DeMottier, Robert

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

March 3, 1939 - August 30, 2020

Robert Donlee DeMottier, 81 of Bryan passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.

Born March 3, 1939 in Bryan, TX he was the son of Lee DeMottier and Jeanne Marie (Fugus). Robert enjoyed working and taking care of his family as well as keeping things neat and tidy around his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Robert leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons, Kevin Lee DeMottier and Darren Keith DeMottier; and one brother, Loren James DeMottier and wife Carolyn.

Please View and Sign the Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com.

Serving Your Family Is Our Family Business

DeMottier, Robert

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert