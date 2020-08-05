DeLeon, Zeferino B.

November 27, 1944 - July 24, 2020
Funeral Services are set for 11AM Saturday, August 8 at St. Teresa Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Friday August 7, with a Rosary at 6PM in the Chapel of Trevino Smith Funeral Home.
Born November 27, 1944 in Doctor Arroyo, NL, Mexico he was the son of Juana (Bazaldua) and Juan DeLeon. Zeferino enjoyed traveling, music, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Juana; a brother, Jose Gaudalupe DeLeon; one sister, Inocencia Almendarez; one son, Juan Jose DeLeon and two brither-in-law, Feliciano Cerda, and Augustin Miranda.
Zeferino leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of fifty years, Dolores (Galindo) DeLeon; three sons, Seferino DeLeon and wife Gloria Hernandez, Jose Raul DeLeon, and Cuauhtemoc DeLeon; two daughters, Oralia Aguirre and husband Adrian, as well as, Judy DeLeon; four sisters, Maria Cerda, Ruperta Campos and husband Juan, Patricia Miranda, Guillermina Monsivais and husband Arcenio; 10 grandchildren, Isabel Smith, Adrian J. Aguirre, Christopher DeLeon, Estebaun DeLeon, Dezaray DeLeon, Aries DeLeon, Ozzy DeLeon, Jose Elias, Jasmine Elias, Nayelie Elias; and 5 great grandchildren; Aniyah Smith, John Smith, Cameron Smith, Lorenzo DeLeon, and A'raylynn DeLeon.
