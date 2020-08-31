DeKing, Eleanor

January 27, 1925 - August 28, 2020
Eleanor DeKing, 95, of Bryan, passed away Friday August 28, 2020. A graveside service will begin at 1pm Wednesday, September 2, at Mission Park Cemetery North in San Antonio, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Eleanor was born January 27, 1925, in Batesville, Indiana, to Edward and Emma Fruchtnicht. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, and especially reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Thomas DeKing, her son Jerry DeKing, and her siblings Wilbur, Emmard, Ethel, Lillian, and Marie.
Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Worley and husband Dave; son, Steven DeKing and wife Eileen; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
