Davis, Steven

2/8/63 - 9/3/20
Steven Glen Davis, 57, passed away September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Tomball, Texas. Steven was born on February 8, 1963 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Steven leaves behind his wife, Julie and three adult children, Samantha Jo, Jenna Marie and Benjamin Boyd; loving parents Michael and Karen Davis of Bryan, Texas; his sister Jill Talk and husband Robert; nieces and nephews, Dustin and Cammie Talk, Chad and Joy Talk, Charla and Gary Wilson, Carissa and Allen Rodgers and Elizabeth Askin as well as great nieces and nephews.
Steven grew up in Bryan, Texas and graduated from Bryan High School. During those years he spent many summers farming and ranching under the loving eyes of his grandfather Boyd Clinton Davis of Hobart, Oklahoma. He attended TAMU and graduated from the Air Traffic Control Academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He worked as an Air Traffic Controller for nearly 30 years before retirement.
Steven enjoyed life with great enthusiasm. He always had a smile and kind words for everyone he met. He looked forward to spending time with family and friends. His friends led him to the hobby of competitive barbecue. In 2016 Steven won Champion Brisket and Second Runner Up Overall for his brisket at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Steven fought a 13 year battle with Multiple Myeloma with strength, dignity and incredible courage. His family would like to thank Oncologist Dr. Robert Orlowski for giving Steven the best of care throughout his illness.
Steven will be laid to rest at a future date, yet to be determined, with his beloved grandparents Boyd & Ione Davis and Jimmie & Glennie Ellis in the Hobart Rose Cemetery located in Hobart, Oklahoma.
