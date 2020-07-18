Norma Davis, 90, of Somerville, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Visitation will be 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 19, with services following at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

