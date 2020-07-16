May 4, 1954 - July 12, 2020
Judy Marie Davis passed away at 66 years old on July 12. She lived life like a rock star and never missed a concert until 2020. She was loyal, loving, and caring, as well as a fantastic friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Everybody who knew her called her Mom, including her friends and the family members she left behind.
She made the best smothered pork chops, goulash, and sun tea this side of the Brazos River. Judy was sassy, spoke her mind, and stood up for what she believed in. She was a wonderful gardener and has left behind a Christmas tree, ivies, and a plethora of house plants for her daughters to try to grow. Only time will tell if they have inherited her green thumb. She followed her own rules, a free spirit to the end.
She was an avid card and domino player and never played a game she couldn't win. Judy loved a good barbeque with family and friends, always wanting to be outdoors, she rarely left her patio. She enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Duran; her mother, Zera Jo; sister, Donna; brother, Ronnie; and her beloved dog, Daisy. She is survived by her brother, Floyd; her three daughters, Stephanie (Leopoldo), Monica (Mark), Nancy; and son, Max; her seven grandchildren, Alysia, Vivian, Emily, Mallory, Faith, Rosalie, and Madison; her six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Amelia, Samuel, Vincent, Sylvia, and Susan; her nephew, Donnie (Yolanda); countless friends, and lifelong partner in crime, Guadalupe "Joe" Garza.
Services will be held at Trevino-Smith funeral home. Viewing will start at 10:00 am on July 17th, 2020. The service will begin at 1:00PM followed by a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
