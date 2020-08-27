Dale, James W.

Sept. 13, 1936 - Aug. 24, 2020
James W. Dale, 83, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Accel Nursing Facility in College Station.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 29th at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Bryan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be at Bryan City Cemetery. You may livestream the service and burial at facebook.com/memorialbryan.
James was born September 13, 1936 in Delta, Colorado. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
James is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn Dale; daughter, Susie Greenlee; and a brother, Robert Dale.
He is survived by his wife, Ralene Dale; his children and their spouses, Raymond and Jill Dale, Allen and Alita Dale, Ronnie and Lorri Dale, Sherrie and Fertino Romero; son-in-law, David Greenlee; brother, Richard Dale; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
