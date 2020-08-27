Craft, Jr., Carnell

Carnell Craft, Jr., 34, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, at All Families Mortuary in Madisonville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Madisonville Christian Fellowship Church.
