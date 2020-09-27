Corpora, Samuel Anthony

Sam was born in Marlin, Texas to Joseph and Sara Falco Corpora. He spent his childhood in Hearne where he rode his bike, played in Lost Creek, and fell in love with airplanes at his father's air strip.

He graduated from St. Edwards High School in Austin, where he spent his last two years of school as a boarder. He met many dear friends at that time. Sam graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1971. He then returned to home to manage Corpora Aerial Service for the next 49 years.

Sam married his love Debra in 1974 they had just celebrated 46 years together. Matt arrived in 1977, and Cara in 1982. Sam had a deep love for his family and worked hard for his wife and children. His favorite times were spent doing activities with his family; Aggie football games with his son, Merle Haggard concerts with his daughter and bird watching with his wife. Many great days were spent in his Stearman biplane, and his Cessna 180. He also loved Airedales. We hope he is reunited with all the good dogs that left before he did. Nico, his Airedale, misses him so much.