Cook III, Eugene Augustus

May 2, 1938 - August 23, 2020
Supreme Court Justice Eugene A. Cook, III, passed peacefully on August 23, 2020 and was laid to rest at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas, on September 2, 2020.
For a full obituary, please visit The Texas State Cemetery website: https://cemetery.tspb.texas.gov/.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately