Cook, Donald George

February 21, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Donald George Cook of Bryan, Texas went to be with the Lord and his ancestors on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 84.
Born to Robert and Kathryn Cook of Cedar Rapids Iowa on February 21st, 1936; Donald is survived by two sisters and a brother, as well as extended family who still reside in their home state.
Donald came to Bryan as an airman in the United States Air Force in 1958 and stationed at Bryan Air Force Base, which later to became the Riverside Campus of Texas A&M University, now known as the Rellis Campus.
Donald married Philippa Salcido of Bryan on October 5, 1958 and is survived by Philippa; and one daughter, Valerie and her husband Timothy Coones; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Mr. Cook had an impressive memory for history, never met a stranger and took interest in all acquaintances' lives, families, backgrounds, origins and opinions. Donald will be sorely missed by a great many people.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately