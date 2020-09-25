Conway, Frankie Lee

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Frankie Lee Conway, 65, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Clayton Cemetery.