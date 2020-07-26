November 9, 1938 - July 17, 2020
Martha Collins, 81, of Bryan passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Services are set for 10AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Reliance Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Steep Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Tuesday, July 28 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born November 9, 1938 Philadelphia, Mississippi she was the daughter of Orance and Mary Ruth (Kirkland) Johnson. Martha was in the Hospital Auxiliary in Houston. She spent many years in the hospital services and helped in fund raisers. She enjoyed crafts and playing the piano.
Her parents, a brother, sister-in-law, uncle and aunt precede her in death.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memories, a son, Ken Collins and wife Diane; three grandchildren, Kendall Collins, Cody and Susan Collins, and Chase Collins; five great-grandchildren, Lexie Collins, Macie Collins, Sierra Collins, Wesley Collins, and Jackie Marie Jeter.
