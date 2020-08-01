You have permission to edit this article.
Collins, Joyce
Collins, Joyce

Joyce Collins Joyce Collins, 89, of College Station, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Private services in College Station Cemetery are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station.

