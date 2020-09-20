Cherry, Jean Smith

April 9, 1944 - September 14, 2020

Jean Smith Cherry was born April 9, 1944, in Rosenberg, Texas, daughter of Omar and Elouise Smith. She passed away on September 14, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Private family services will take place in College Station.

Jeanne spent a joyful childhood at her home in Bryan, Texas with her parents and two younger brothers, Terry and Don. An outstanding student and avid reader, she excelled in music and performed in many Stephen F. Austin High School musicals. And with her father as coach for Texas A&M tennis, she grew up surrounded by the world of Aggie athletics.

She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, majoring in English and Music Performance. Singing with the University Choir under Lloyd Pfautsch, she performed in several concert tours of the US and Europe. After graduating SMU, Jeanne taught elementary and high school in Dallas and, for a year, in Switzerland. In 1974, she became a travel agent, arranging fascinating vacations and tours and, as an agent, visiting cities and regions here and in Europe. Meanwhile, she continued singing with the SMU Perkins Chancel Choir as well as performing choral masterworks with the Dallas Civic Chorus.