April 14, 1961 - July 10, 2020
Diane Evelyn Chandler, 59, of Bryan passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Diane Baker was born on April 14, 1961 to Philip and Jimmie Baker in Anchorage Alaska. She was one of 3 siblings. She graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, TX in 1979. Diane met her future spouse, Mike Chandler, in Bryan and they were married on September 10, 1983 in Missouri City, TX. Diane attended college at Tarrant County Jr. College and University of Texas at Arlington. Diane was an accountant and worked for CRS/CM, Baker-Hughes Corp., ASI Sign Systems, Lin Broadcasting Inc., Landry's Restaurant Corp., Martha's Bloomers, and was currently employed at Bridle Ridge Quarter Horse Farm in Navasota, Texas. She was an avid scuba diver and certified as a PADI Divemaster. She and Mike vacationed and made dives in Florida, Bahamas, Cozumel, Turks and Caicos, Belize, Aruba, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, Martinique, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Hawaii, and the Australian Great Barrier Reef. Diane's favorite vacation trip was Bonaire where they would spend three weeks at a time for four years in a row every February. They also traveled to many major cities in the United States, Canada, England, Hawaii, and Australia.
Diane loved animals and always had multiple cats. Every morning and evening she loved watching the deer eat the corn that was put out for them. Diane loved horses and attended many events at racetracks to watch them run. She loved plants and flowers and designed the landscaping at many of her homes and was always adding more plants and flowers around her home. Diane loved Christmas time and would put around 70,000 lights on display on the trees and plants in the yard. Diane was a person that loved to talk to people, she could meet somebody new and within a very short time she would know almost everything about that person. Her family and friends will never forget her unconditional love, selfless generosity and great humor. We are grateful for the sure hope of resurrection from the dead through faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and are greatly looking forward to seeing her in Heaven.
She is preceded in death by her father, Philip Baker.
Diane is survived by her husband, Mike Chandler of Bryan; mother, Jimmie Norris of Houston; sisters, Phyllis and Mark Hulsey of Richmond, Kathy and Darrell Bradshaw of Brazoria; many nephews and nieces and their children; mother-in-law, Gerry Criswell; and brother-in-law, Don Chandler.
