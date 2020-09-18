Cavers, Jr., Levarn

Levarn Cavers, Jr., 63, of San Francisco, formerly of Bryan, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Veteran Section, Bryan City Cemetery.
