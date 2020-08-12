Caudillo III, Victor Ojo De Agua

September 13, 1959 - July 26 , 2020
Victor Ojo De Agua Caudillo III, 60, of Houston, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence. Friends and Family are invited to a time of visitation at 1 pm, with service to follow at 2 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 South College Ave in Bryan.
Victor was born in Houston, Texas on September 13, 1959, to Alicia Caudillo and Victor Caudillo Jr. Victor worked many jobs from Foleys, Swanson, Pizza Hut to Jimmy Johns, and many other jobs. He also helped with the family business, Victor's Boot and Shoe Repair in Bryan when he was younger. Victor was a former student at Bryan High School and was in the marching band. Victor loved to travel and loved animals, but mainly loved cats.
Survivors include his mother, Alicia Caudillo, brother, Albert Caudillo. Nephew, Matthew Caudillo, Best friend, Mariela Whilmhelm, Sister in Law, Christina Ybarra, Aunt Carmen Medina of Louisiana, Uncle Raymond Medina of Houston, Texas, and many cousins.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately