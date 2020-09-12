Catalena, Pete

Pete Catalena, 75, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, at the funeral home.
